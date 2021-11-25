Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,437 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $341.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $948.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.31. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $84,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,893,113 shares of company stock worth $660,001,361 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

