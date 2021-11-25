Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,272 Shares of Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Zovio worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Zovio in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zovio by 1,292.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 21,915 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its position in Zovio by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zovio in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Zovio by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZVO stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.19. Zovio Inc has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.12.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Zovio had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zovio Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Zovio in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Zovio

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

