Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 105,692 Shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) by 67.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 262,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,692 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Resources were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in American Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Resources by 60.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,487,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 561,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Resources by 72.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 767,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 322,347 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in American Resources in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources in the first quarter worth $1,656,000. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AREC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of American Resources from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AREC opened at $1.93 on Thursday. American Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $119.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of -0.43.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). Research analysts expect that American Resources Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties; Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

