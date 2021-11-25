Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) by 67.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $721,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 110.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 185,548 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $221,000.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on VRDN. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, major shareholder Life Sciences Public F. Frazier bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 909,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRDN stock opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.25). The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.