Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 4,744 Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,153 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Piedmont Lithium worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLL. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,235,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLL. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $127,725.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLL opened at $58.91 on Thursday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $88.97. The company has a current ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 23.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.35.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

