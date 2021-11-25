GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a positive rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.03.

NASDAQ GFS opened at $68.97 on Monday. GlobalFoundries has a one year low of $44.48 and a one year high of $69.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

