Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,791 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 149,171 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,496,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 628,672 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 2,588.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,921,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of -0.01. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 82.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.