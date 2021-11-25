Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Makes New Investment in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 181.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 413.1% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,501,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,901 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SH opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $18.82.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

