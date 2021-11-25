Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,420 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.25% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 689.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72.

BATRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

