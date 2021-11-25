Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 501,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,699 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 393.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 298,343 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 157.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 46,273 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $255.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 434.32% and a negative return on equity of 77.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SYRS shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

