Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451,870 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Camping World worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Camping World by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Camping World by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Camping World by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Camping World by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Camping World by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Shares of CWH opened at $45.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 3.13.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

CWH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.