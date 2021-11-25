Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 291,288 Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 291,288 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Cartesian Growth as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLBL. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the second quarter worth $97,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth in the second quarter worth $97,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth in the second quarter worth $102,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth in the second quarter worth $175,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth in the second quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLBL stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Cartesian Growth Co. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

