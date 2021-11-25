Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.54

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 9150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Great Eagle Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GEAHF)

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

