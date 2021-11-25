Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.75 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Grupo Santander downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.37. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $7.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 158,334 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter worth about $2,193,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter worth about $1,688,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 117,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter worth about $565,000. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.