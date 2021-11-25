H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.77

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.77 and last traded at $25.77, with a volume of 985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.24.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLUYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.84.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

