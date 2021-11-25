H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.95

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and traded as low as $1.82. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 14,425 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of H2O Innovation in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Get H2O Innovation alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $163.31 million, a PE ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.66 million for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

About H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF)

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.