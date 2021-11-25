Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Halma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halma currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

HLMAF opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42. Halma has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

