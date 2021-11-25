Hashgard (GARD) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Hashgard coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Hashgard has a market cap of $1.44 million and $303,540.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00046036 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.37 or 0.00240462 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00089130 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard is a coin. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

