Head to Head Comparison: Beverly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHBCQ) versus Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST)

Beverly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHBCQ) and Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Beverly Hills Bancorp alerts:

30.8% of Business First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Beverly Hills Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Business First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Beverly Hills Bancorp and Business First Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beverly Hills Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Business First Bancshares $171.32 million 3.37 $29.99 million $2.60 10.90

Business First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Beverly Hills Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Beverly Hills Bancorp and Business First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beverly Hills Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Business First Bancshares 0 0 1 1 3.50

Business First Bancshares has a consensus target price of $30.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6.74%.

Profitability

This table compares Beverly Hills Bancorp and Business First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beverly Hills Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Business First Bancshares 25.56% 13.36% 1.30%

Summary

Business First Bancshares beats Beverly Hills Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beverly Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Beverly Hills Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company that conducts banking and lending operations through its wholly owned subsidiary First Bank of Beverly Hills. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Rolling Hills, CA.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Receive News & Ratings for Beverly Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beverly Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.