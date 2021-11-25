Head to Head Comparison: Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) vs. Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS)

Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) and Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Farmhouse and Home Point Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmhouse 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Point Capital 1 4 5 0 2.40

Home Point Capital has a consensus price target of $9.10, suggesting a potential upside of 122.49%. Given Home Point Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Home Point Capital is more favorable than Farmhouse.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Farmhouse and Home Point Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Home Point Capital $1.38 billion 0.41 $607.00 million $2.36 1.73

Home Point Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Farmhouse.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Home Point Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.4% of Farmhouse shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Farmhouse and Home Point Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A Home Point Capital 26.82% 26.12% 2.49%

Summary

Home Point Capital beats Farmhouse on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farmhouse Company Profile

Farmhouse, Inc. engages in the operation and management of technology platform for the regulated cannabis industries. It offers the WeedClub platform, a professional social network site which allows its members to digitally connect with cannabis industry stakeholders. The company was founded by Evan Horowitz and Michael Ashley Landau in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans. The company was incorporated in 2014 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

