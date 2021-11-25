Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 436 ($5.70). Headlam Group shares last traded at GBX 416 ($5.44), with a volume of 12,830 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 479.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £373.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. Headlam Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.09%.

In related news, insider Stephen Bird purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 463 ($6.05) per share, with a total value of £23,150 ($30,245.62). Also, insider Simon King purchased 5,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 461 ($6.02) per share, with a total value of £24,866.34 ($32,488.03). Insiders have purchased 20,272 shares of company stock valued at $9,780,146 in the last three months.

Headlam Group Company Profile

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local authorities.

