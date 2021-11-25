HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) were down 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.89. Approximately 11,644,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 3,960,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

