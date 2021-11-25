HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.070-$4.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.07-4.27 EPS.

Shares of HPQ traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.44. 34,001,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,616,969. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. HP has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $36.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.66.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HP will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.77.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $1,192,277.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,973 shares of company stock worth $7,430,226 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HP stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in HP were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

