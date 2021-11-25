HSBC Begins Coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Investment analysts at HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

