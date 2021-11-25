Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Announces Earnings Results

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Huazhu Group updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $44.38 on Thursday. Huazhu Group has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

HTHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.