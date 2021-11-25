Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at CSFB

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective raised by CSFB from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.87.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$9.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.43. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$6.70 and a 12 month high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$451.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$470.43 million. Analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.