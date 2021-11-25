Huize (HUIZ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 1st. Huize has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter. Huize had a negative return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.

Get Huize alerts:

Shares of HUIZ stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $89.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.13. Huize has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $13.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Huize stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Huize at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Huize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.