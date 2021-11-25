IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IBEX. Zacks Investment Research raised IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on IBEX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IBEX from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

IBEX stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. IBEX has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $277.08 million, a P/E ratio of 125.01 and a beta of 1.46.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). IBEX had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 30.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IBEX will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IBEX by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in IBEX by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in IBEX by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 152,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

