IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.67% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IBEX. Zacks Investment Research raised IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on IBEX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IBEX from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
IBEX stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. IBEX has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $277.08 million, a P/E ratio of 125.01 and a beta of 1.46.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IBEX by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in IBEX by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in IBEX by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 152,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.
IBEX Company Profile
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.
