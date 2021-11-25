iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.75 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Get iCAD alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on ICAD. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Shares of ICAD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.80. 293,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,793. iCAD has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.85 million, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iCAD news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $95,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,750 shares of company stock valued at $420,425. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ACT Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 224,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. 49.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iCAD (ICAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.