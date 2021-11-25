Ideaology (IDEA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.17 Million

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Ideaology coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000748 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ideaology has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. Ideaology has a total market cap of $7.14 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00046642 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008570 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.33 or 0.00241203 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00088905 BTC.

About Ideaology

Ideaology (IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

