IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 445 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Ventas by 26.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 30.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 17.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Ventas by 23.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock opened at $51.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.85, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average of $56.25.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 339.63%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

