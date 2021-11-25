Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.74

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.74 and traded as low as C$9.55. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$9.61, with a volume of 29,369 shares changing hands.

INO.UN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.50 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$313.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.73.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

