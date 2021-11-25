Insider Buying: Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Major Shareholder Purchases 201,685 Shares of Stock

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 201,685 shares of Graphite Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,047,102.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Biocapital L.P. Samsara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 2,300 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,727.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 45,400 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $600,188.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 75,000 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $984,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 61,475 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $850,199.25.

GRPH opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Equities analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,518,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,975,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,229,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,219,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphite Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

