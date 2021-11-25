Insider Buying: Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) Director Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) Director William Huyett bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $164,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RKLY stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65. Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $16.56.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.27). Analysts expect that Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the third quarter valued at about $591,000. 26.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RKLY shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

