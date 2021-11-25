Insider Buying: Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director Purchases $65,016.00 in Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay acquired 60,200 shares of Savara stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $65,016.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SVRA opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42. Savara Inc has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 32.56, a current ratio of 32.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Savara by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 205,660 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Savara by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Savara by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 24,711 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Savara by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

