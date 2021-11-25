Insider Selling: Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Sells 42 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gloria Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00.

ADBE traded up $3.16 on Thursday, reaching $668.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,426,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,317. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $630.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $602.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $318.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,343,473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $593,241,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after acquiring an additional 762,224 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 95.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $838,742,000 after acquiring an additional 702,734 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after acquiring an additional 647,036 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

