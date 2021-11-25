Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Sells 66,986 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 66,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.90, for a total transaction of $13,457,487.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Prabir Adarkar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.60, for a total transaction of $1,073,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $1,107,000.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total transaction of $952,500.00.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $184.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.02. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 billion and a PE ratio of -51.23. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DASH. KGI Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,989,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 638.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 37,935 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

