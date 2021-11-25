Insider Selling: Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Insider Sells 190,765 Shares of Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) insider Stephen Socolof sold 190,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $2,363,578.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Socolof also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Stephen Socolof sold 70,210 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $871,306.10.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Socolof sold 250,000 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $2,602,500.00.

MRAM opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $239.22 million, a P/E ratio of -243.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Everspin Technologies by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

