Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Major Shareholder Sells $1,632,800.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $1,632,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Tuesday, October 12th, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $1,741,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,781,200.00.

EXPI stock opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.26 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eXp World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the second quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of eXp World by 1,126.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of eXp World by 46.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of eXp World by 451.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.