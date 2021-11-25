Insider Selling: The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Insider Sells $1,321,431.24 in Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $1,321,431.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Satori Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 11,291 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $960,412.46.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 30,000 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $2,554,500.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 2,167 shares of Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $184,260.01.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Satori Capital, Llc sold 32,094 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $2,581,962.30.

On Monday, November 1st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 95,100 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $7,649,844.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 1,400 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 49,000 shares of Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $3,922,940.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 23,790 shares of Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,672,199.10.

On Friday, September 10th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,710 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,099,700.00.

Lovesac stock opened at $72.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.83. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.27.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. TheStreet raised Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 174.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,476,000 after purchasing an additional 927,377 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Lovesac by 9.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,780,000 after acquiring an additional 106,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lovesac by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,884,000 after acquiring an additional 101,521 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lovesac by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lovesac by 48.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 742,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after acquiring an additional 240,921 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

