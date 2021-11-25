Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Sells 244,263 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 244,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $47,020,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Unity Software alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 110,645 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $21,080,085.40.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total transaction of $107,675,223.63.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $181.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of -110.86 and a beta of 2.81. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.07.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on U. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Unity Software by 170.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after buying an additional 5,865,923 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 45.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 231.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,246 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth approximately $307,805,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 801.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,428 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.