Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.330-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $248 million-$252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.59 million.Intapp also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.070 EPS.

NASDAQ INTA traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,199. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.57. Intapp has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.31. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intapp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Intapp from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist increased their price objective on Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intapp by 1,573.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Intapp during the third quarter valued at $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Intapp during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Intapp during the third quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intapp during the third quarter valued at $142,000.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

