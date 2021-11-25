Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 3.3% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Intel by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. UBS Group cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Intel stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.76. The stock had a trading volume of 25,997,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,296,021. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.06. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $202.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

