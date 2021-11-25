Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 697,346 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.6% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $37,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Intel by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Intel by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 279,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after buying an additional 114,434 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Intel by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 390.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,997,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,296,021. The firm has a market cap of $202.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.