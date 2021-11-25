Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.1% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $13,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $575,744,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $447,802,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.7% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,626,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,783,000 after buying an additional 2,391,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,443,000 after buying an additional 1,710,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,269,000 after buying an additional 1,427,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,007,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,031. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.50 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,425,653. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

