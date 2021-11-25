Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for LegalZoom.com (LZ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ: LZ):

11/11/2021 – LegalZoom.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – LegalZoom.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – LegalZoom.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.00 to $24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – LegalZoom.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Legalzoom.com, Inc. provides legal services. The Company focuses on forming business, corporate changes, filings, business compliance, trademark, patent, copyright, taxes, licenses, permits, agreements and additional services. Legalzoom.com Inc. is based in Glendale, United States. “

11/1/2021 – LegalZoom.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $39.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – LegalZoom.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Legalzoom.com, Inc. provides legal services. The Company focuses on forming business, corporate changes, filings, business compliance, trademark, patent, copyright, taxes, licenses, permits, agreements and additional services. Legalzoom.com Inc. is based in Glendale, United States. “

10/5/2021 – LegalZoom.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – LegalZoom.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Legalzoom.com, Inc. provides legal services. The Company focuses on forming business, corporate changes, filings, business compliance, trademark, patent, copyright, taxes, licenses, permits, agreements and additional services. Legalzoom.com Inc. is based in Glendale, United States. “

LZ stock opened at $19.37 on Thursday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $40.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.27.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Francisco Partners Management LP bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth $1,083,484,000. GPI Capital L.P. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth $361,162,000. TA Associates L.P. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth $226,202,000. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth $121,661,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at $102,196,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

