Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Acquires 1,367 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up about 0.8% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 41,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Bank of America began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Shares of OKE opened at $64.81 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

