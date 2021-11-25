Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 1,000 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,088,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

