IRISnet (IRIS) One Day Volume Tops $22.30 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 25th. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a total market cap of $149.15 million and $22.30 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00067204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00072745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00092904 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,479.82 or 0.07621232 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,993.07 or 1.00361121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,049,260,970 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,629,400 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

