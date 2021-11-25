iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Stock Position Lessened by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOA. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 282.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at $107,000.

Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF stock opened at $72.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.13. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.16 and a fifty-two week high of $73.77.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

